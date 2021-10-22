‘That is big time’: D’Ernest Johnson reacts to LeBron James’ tweet about his rushing performance (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson picked up a few extra fans after his Thursday night performance, including a certain NBA star from Akron.
The undrafted Johnson, who was working on a Key West fishing boat before making it into the NFL, ran for 146 yards and scored his first professional touchdown after being given the opportunity to start on Thursday night in place of the injured Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
“Coming from a fishing boat, I always dreamed of playing in the NFL,” Johnson described after the game. “Even when playing in the AAF, I always dreamed of playing here in the league. Being able to be on this team is a blessing.”
“I wanted to celebrate, but I did not know what to do. I just yelled because it has been a long journey, man,” Johnson said about his first score.
Johnson’s efforts and talents did not go unnoticed. LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, tweeted about the Browns running back during Thursday night’s game.
“LeBron? Man, that is my favorite basketball player. I am not going to lie to you,” Johnson added during postgame remarks. “LeBron? LeBron James? Wow, that is big time. That is amazing. LeBron James, I appreciate it, bro. That means a lot.”
Others, including teammates Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield, took to social media to praise Johnson during and after the 17-14 Browns victory:
The 4-3 Cleveland Browns return to the field on Halloween against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.