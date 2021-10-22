2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tornado confirmed in Medina County with funnel cloud captured on camera

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEDINA CO., Ohio (WOIO) - At Buckeye High School in Medina, students and several parents were caught off guard when a tornado siren sounded just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Brunswick, and many at the high school spotted what they believe was the swirling of a funnel cloud that touched down.

Several people caught the twister on camera as it descended from the clouds.

Several students say they were at football practice when the siren sounded, followed by heavy rain.

Zack Onorati is a sophomore at Buckeye High School, “We all thought it was like a drill at first. We were like don’t they only play this thing on Saturday? So, we were all confused for a second, because we didn’t really know, and when the clouds started coming in it started pouring. We ran in - ran for the building and ran inside.”

Nathan Carpenter, who is also a sophomore at Buckeye High School, told 19 News, “We saw the clouds but didn’t see an actual tornado.”

19 News drove the streets in Brunswick and Medina and could not find any major damage, but the fire department did tell 19 News there were downed power lines that were repaired.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

