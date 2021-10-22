Victory Friday! Here are the best tweets on the Cleveland Browns’ win against the Broncos
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to an impressive win by the Cleveland Browns against the Broncos last night, this Friday morning feels like a Victory Monday.
The Browns, down several players due to injuries, beat the odds with a 17-14 victory on their home turf.
There was lots of online love for running back D’Ernest Johnson, who scored his first touchdown of the season.
He even secured shout-outs from Akron native LeBron James and fan-favorite Jarvis “Juice” Landry.
Fans were elated to welcome back the wide receiver, who missed the last four games to recover from a knee injury.
Defensive end Myles Garrett was trending Friday morning, with some fans tweeting on their disappointment with official calls during the game.
Case Keenum, who filled in as quarterback for an injured Baker Mayfield, was also trending.
