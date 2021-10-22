Wickliffe house destroyed as tornado tears off roof

WIFFLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous tornados touched down on Thursday afternoon throughout Northeast Ohio, leaving devastating destruction in their wake, especially in Wickliffe.

Ashland, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Portage, Summit, Stark, Trumbull. and Wayne counties were each under a tornado warning at some point in the day.

But out of all the counties, one Wickliffe home on Briar Court experienced some of the worst damage.

Wickliffe Fire Chief Jim Powers said either a microburst or tornado came through the town around 5:45 p.m.

Powers confirmed no one was home at the time it was destroyed.

With the roof gone and nearly $220,000 in damage to the home, the chief said he has never seen anything like it.

The chief said the roof blew onto the next street over.

Yanko Vraearic was watching TV when suddenly he heard what sounded like bombs going off.

“I wanna hear some noise and I get up from my couch I watch TV,” said Vraearic. “Look in the window outside I see like a wheel-like swirling around and somebody shoot like a bombing you know, and I go in the basement.”

His next-door neighbor’s home was destroyed. The tornado ripped off the roof and blew pieces of it blocks away.

Vreaeric said thankfully his neighbors weren’t home at the time.

“Police come in and they go to the door I say. ‘Nobody here!’ ‘Nobody? Are you sure?’ ‘Yeah, I’m sure nobody here.’”

While his house fared well compared to his neighbor’s, he didn’t come out completely unscathed.

“I got a tree maybe 40 feet long,” Vraeric said. “I got everything on the roof.”

The fire chief said the tornado hit at about 5:45 Thursday evening. Vraeric’s great-nephew says he’s just grateful his family is okay.

“I mean that house could’ve been my great aunt and uncle’s house so I’m really grateful that they’re okay,” said David Derezic. “It’s funny because they’re always outside cutting the grass doing stuff around the house and if it wasn’t raining any the time, they probably would’ve been outside doing something so I’m glad that they got lucky.”

“Sure, I’m lucky,” Vraeric admitted. “I’m lucky, maybe I’m gonna be almost dying!”

According to Powers, those displaced residents will stay with family.

Despite that house’s roof being ripped to shreds, Powers said this was a “very isolated” situation.

The rest of the town just experienced little damage, primarily downed trees and wires, according to Powers.

The National Weather Service of Cleveland said it “was likely a tornado. NWS Cleveland will send out survey teams tomorrow to look at areas of damage and figure out how strong and how many tornado tracks we had this afternoon/evening.”

