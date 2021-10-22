2 Strong 4 Bullies
Zoo Knoxville mourning loss of African lion, Jimmy

Officials said when it became clear his condition was not improving with medication and that his quality of life was deteriorating, the zoo decided to euthanize him.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced the death of Jimmy, a 15-year-old African lion, who was humanely euthanized on Friday, due to age-related health issues.

Jimmy was born at Zoo Knoxville in 2006 and lived with his long-time companion Zarina in the Valley of the Kings, a spokesperson said. The lion was being treated for spinal issues that are often seen in lions of advanced age, but he began struggling with mobility in his hind legs last week, the release stated.

Officials said when it became clear his condition was not improving with medication and that his quality of life was deteriorating, the zoo decided to euthanize him.

“Jimmy was a noble ambassador that helped tell the story of one of the world’s most iconic animals,” said Phil Colclough, Director of Animal Care, Conservation and Education. “Most of us will never have the opportunity to travel to Africa, but Jimmy gave us the opportunity to appreciate the regal presence and beauty of lions. He helped inspire people to care about the plight of lions and that will be his legacy here. We feel very fortunate to have had the privilege to care for him all these years.”

Extra attention will be given to Zarina from her caretakers to help her cope with the loss of her long-time companion. They also said they would attempt to introduce her to the zoo’s other male lion, Upepo, and female lion, Amara, to assist with the transition.

According to zoo officials, the population of African lions is vulnerable in the wild due to the illegal trade of lion body parts for traditional medicine and prey depletion.

“There are believed to be fewer than 25,000 lions living in Africa. Zoo Knoxville works with other zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to ensure a healthy genetic population for the future of the species,” a zoo spokesperson said.

