3 men ID’d by Kent State police after reports of masked man in dorm halls

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation into reports of a masked man roaming Kent State University dorm halls has ended in campus police identifying three male students.

Police were contacted around 11 p.m. Wednesday due to concerns of “a masked male knocking on doors and turning off hallway lights,” according to a statement from a university official.

The statement indicates that similar incidents happened within the Eastway and Twin Towers complexes.

It’s unclear where Wednesday incident took place.

According to the statement, the police investigation revealed the three male students were involved in the “most recent mischief and disorderly behavior.”

The statement said they may face criminal charges and/or discipline from the Office of Student Conduct.

“All three students will be held accountable for the community impact,” the official wrote in the statement.

Posts about the incidents have circulated on social media.

According to the statement, the posts were reported to Kent State police.

The university asks that people on campus call 911 or 330-672-2212 to report suspicious activity.

The public is also encouraged to call when seeking the validity of any social media claims.

