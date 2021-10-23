2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Case Keenum, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, lanza un pase durante el encuentro del...
Case Keenum, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, lanza un pase durante el encuentro del jueves 21 de octubre de 2021, ante los Broncos de Denver (AP Foto/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The banged-up Browns got their season on track with a 17-14 win over Denver and Tailgate 19 has it all covered with the most popular Sunday football show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf, Reggie Langhorne and Josh Cribbs live at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The guys will discuss:

* The emergence of running back D’Ernest Johnson who had a career game is his first pro start

* How Case Keenum handled the offense

* Baker Mayfield’s absence and its implications going forward

* Sunday’s big AFC North battle on CBS between Cincinnati and Baltimore

* The best NFL tight end they’ve seen (in honor of National Tight End Day)

