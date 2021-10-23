2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after SWAT situation

Cleveland man charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after SWAT situation
(Medina County Drug Task Force)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after creating a SWAT situation when he barricaded himself in his car during a traffic stop, the Medina County Drug Task Force said.

MCDTF agents teamed up with Brunswick Division Police and the Medina County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a methamphetamine trafficking investigation in the Brunswick area on Oct. 21.

During the investigation, agents and officers saw what they believed to be a drug transaction take place in their presence, according to MCDTF.

MCDTF said agents, deputies, and officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect car on SR-303/Center Road near I-71.

During the traffic stop, the driver and only occupant of the car was identified as 24-year-old Xavier Sharp of Cleveland, MCDTF said.

According to MCDTF, he refused to communicate with officers and barricaded himself inside his car.

As the situation progressed, MCDTF said it called for backup from the Medina County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Brunswick and Hinkley police departments.

MCDTF said officers on scene were able to negotiate with Sharp over the phone to get him to come out of his car.

Sharp was taken into custody without incident and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, MCDTF said.

Cleveland man charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after SWAT situation
Cleveland man charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after SWAT situation(Medina County Drug Task Force)
Cleveland man charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after SWAT situation
Cleveland man charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after SWAT situation(Medina County Drug Task Force)

