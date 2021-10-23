CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights Police urges the community to come forward and identify the suspect accused of stealing two cars from Toyota Motorcars.

Police said the suspect broke out a windowpane and got in through a garage door overnight Thursday into Friday.

The suspect stole a green 2014 Toyota Sienna with Ohio license MCT 4874 and a silver 2007 Toyota Tundra with Ohio license PGP 1257, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by Cleveland Heights Police:

Double car theft suspect wanted in Cleveland Heights (Cleveland Heights Police)

Call CHPD at 216-321-1234 if you recognize him or have any other information on this theft.

