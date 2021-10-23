2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man dies after being knocked unconscious at East Cleveland gas station

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead after a verbal altercation at a Euclid Avenue gas station in East Cleveland early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Express Gas station at 15400 Euclid Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. on reports that a man was lying in front of the building, according to East Cleveland police chief Scott Gardner.

When they arrived, the 38-year-old victim was on the ground but still breathing.

Medics took the man to University Hospital for care, where he died less than an hour later, police said.

Police say their preliminary investigation showed that the victim and an unidentified male were involved in a verbal altercation inside the gas station.

The male suspect punched the 38-year-old so hard he lost consciousness and fell to the ground, according to police.

Then the suspect dragged the man outside the store and left the scene in a blue vehicle of unknown make and model.

Police say they have identified the victim but are not releasing his name until his family can be notified of his death.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The chief asks anyone with information to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and a reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
The desperate search for a young boy’s emotional support dog is underway. The family believes...
Puppy goes missing in Garfield Heights; Family says ‘emotional support’ animal was stolen
Kent State University (File photo)
3 men ID’d by Kent State police after reports of masked man in dorm halls
Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,466 new COVID-19 cases