Man dies after being knocked unconscious at East Cleveland gas station

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead after a verbal altercation at a Euclid Avenue gas station in East Cleveland early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Express Gas station at 15400 Euclid Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. on reports that a man was lying in front of the building, according to East Cleveland police chief Scott Gardner.

When they arrived, the 38-year-old victim was on the ground but still breathing.

Medics took the man to University Hospital for care, where he died less than an hour later, police said.

Police say their preliminary investigation showed that the victim and an unidentified male were involved in a verbal altercation inside the gas station.

The male suspect punched the 38-year-old so hard he lost consciousness and fell to the ground, according to police.

Then the suspect dragged the man outside the store and left the scene in a blue vehicle of unknown make and model.

Police say they have identified the victim but are not releasing his name until his family can be notified of his death.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The chief asks anyone with information to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and a reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

