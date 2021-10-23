2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Cool, wet weekend

19 First Alert Forecast
(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Occasional drizzle and light rain will be features in today’s weather as highs climb only into the mid 50s.

Tonight will be cloudy and chilly with lows around 40.

Rain returns Sunday - mainly in the afternoon - as highs recover into the mid to upper 50s.

Cool, rainy weather sticks around on Monday and Tuesday with highs each day in the low 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

