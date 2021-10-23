Puppy goes missing in Garfield Heights; Family says ‘emotional support’ animal was stolen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The desperate search for a Garfield Height’s boy’s dog is underway.

Five-year-old Noah Lanier’s dog, Dallas, went missing Oct. 21.

Dallas is black and white and has a blue patch on his chest.

The family believes the dog, who is they say is an emotional support animal, was stolen.

This little boy wants his cavapoo, a cross between a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and a poodle, to come back home.

“Whoever has this puppy, we’d appreciate it if you’d return the puppy,” said Lynda White, Noah’s great aunt. “We drove up and down all the streets asking people that we saw outside,... calling the puppies name, it vanished too quick.”

White says Dallas did get out of the house, but it’s what happened after that that has puzzled her.

“They were calling him but he was chasing behind a little boy because he likes to play with children,” said White. “The little boy went down here to the right so Mr. Allen who stays here also said, “Stop running!” and then he will stop chasing you. And then the boy kept running.”

Dallas disappeared on Oakview Boulevard in Garfield Heights.

“Even though the puppy ran out of the house, I really believe that child knows where that puppy is. I really believe that puppy is right here in this neighborhood,” said White.

Garfield Heights Police are aware of the missing dog.

Noah’s family asks anyone with information to contact the Garfield Heights police at 216-816-8201.

