Takedown of man accused of attempted kidnapping at Lakewood park caught on camera

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A kidnapping takedown during a Lakewood soccer practice was caught on camera.

Neighbors tackled a man who police said tried to abduct a little boy, and as the suspect appeared in court, he made a shocking confession.

Surveillance video from Madison Park in Lakewood shows how many people it took to hold the one suspect down.

At one point in the video, you see five or six men holding the suspect down, including Lakewood Police as they make the arrest.

A witness told 19 News on Wednesday night that the youth soccer coach was able to catch, punch and tackle the man who attempted to grab a soccer player in front of other children, parents, and the coach.

The coach and a security guard at the park held the suspect down as a parent called 911.

Then you see a parent jump in to help keep the suspect on the ground.

As police arrive four officers at one point struggle to hold the suspect down and talk to him about what happened.

As suspect Jeremy McCusker appeared in court to answer to the kidnapping charge, he told the judge that he was high on meth and had stopped taking his prescription medication.

At that time the judge reminded the 45-year-old suspect that he was violating his probation on a domestic violence charge.

19 News was then able to talk to McCusker’s brother Thomas McCusker after court and gain some insight on the suspect’s mental health, “He’s bipolar, schizophrenic, he had started relapsing in August. We got in contact with the probation officer, we were in contact with Matt Talbert which is like the rehab place, and he was supposed to turn himself in the day before all this happened at the park.

Thomas McCusker says he in no way condones his brother’s actions but hopes that now he can get the help that he desperately needs, “One bad day doesn’t define your whole life. And I know he’s struggling right now with his own guilt of what has happened.”

Jeremy McCusker was transferred to the county jail. He’s expected to be back in court in the next week.

If convicted of kidnapping a child, McCusker faces 15 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.