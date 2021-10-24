1 dead after fiery crash on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man is dead after a fiery two-vehicle crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Saturday morning.

Eric Mason, of Cleveland, Mason was headed east on St. Clair Avenue at a speed well above the speed limit at the time of the crash, authorities say.

He was killed when his 2013 Mercedes C300 struck the right rear of a 2019 Honda when the Honda, which was headed in the opposite direction, turned left into his path, according to a Cleveland police media release.

Mason was headed east on St. Clair Avenue at a speed well above the speed limit at the time of the crash, the release said.

The Honda spun out, coming to rest on East 34th Street just south of St. Clair Avenue, police said.

The Mercedes continued east on St. Clair, now out of control, left the right side of the road, finally striking a bridge pillar and bursting into flame just east of the East 36th Street intersection.

Mason died at the scene, police said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.