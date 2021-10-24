2 Strong 4 Bullies
28-year-old man dies in Cleveland crash
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man died early Saturday morning after being ejected during a car crash in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Dennis L Priest, of Cleveland.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-71 NB near W. 25th Street, police said.

Priest was driving a 2012 Ford F-250 when he traveled off the roadway, according to an email from Cleveland police.

The truck hit a guardrail and rolled. Police said Priest was ejected.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

