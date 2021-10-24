3 shot at bar in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were shot early Sunday morning at a bar in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.
Cleveland police said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. at Memphis Tavern, located at 4818 Memphis Ave.
According to an email from Cleveland police, the shooting injured a 40-year-old, 22-year-old and 34-year-old.
The 40-year-old was shot multiple times and taken to MetroHealth by Cleveland EMS.
The 22-year-old man was shot in the right thigh, police said, and the 34-year-old woman was shot in the left arm.
Those two victims arrived to MetroHealth in private vehicles.
Further information was not released.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
