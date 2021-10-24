2 Strong 4 Bullies
Beloved Strongville basketball coach dies at 78

Beloved basketball coach Joseph Lynch died at 78. He coached at St. Peter Chanel High School and Strongsville High School.
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joseph Lynch, a beloved and highly-respected Cleveland-area basketball coach, died Thursday at 78.

Lynch had a 47-year-long career in education, according to a St. Peter Chanel Foundation media release.

He began his coaching career at the former Chanel High School in Bedford as a head boys basketball coach where he won 13 conference championships, had a 323-167 overall record and also coached football and baseball.

In 1991, Lynch became the Strongsville High School athletic director.

There, he coached his own son and compiled a 210-129 record, the release said.

His overall record of 533-296 lands him in the top 40 winningest coaches in the state.

He was named Greater Cleveland Coach of the Year four times, earned Hall of Fame honors at both Chanel and Strongsville, and won eighteen Coach of the Year awards, according to the release.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The St. Peter Chanel Foundation, the release said.

Friends will be received Oct. 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Johnson-Romito Funeral Home at 521 Broadway Ave. in Bedford, Ohio.

Services will be held Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.

