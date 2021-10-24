Boring Halloween decorations? Cleveland Haunt Club has creepy, spooky solutions

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Learn how to make a spooky skull with the Cleveland Haunt Club
By Avery Williams and Katie Tercek
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Halloween is just days away, but there’s still time to get in the spooky spirit.

The Cleveland Haunt Club is here to help!

Members joined 19 News on Saturday for a demonstration on how to take your decorations from boring, to creepy and spooky.

The Cleveland Haunt Club began about 6 years ago in the fall of 2015. The club of Halloween enthusiasts has monthly meetings as well as outings.

The club is committed to their fundamentals, going over them each meeting, Webmaster Allen Redmon told 19 News.

They also host workshops on how to host your own Halloween attractions.

Redmon said they’ve learned how to create lighting displays, skulls out of milk jugs and more.

He credits the Cleveland Haunt Club with creating a community of Halloween-lovers that spreads beyond Northeast Ohio.

Their Facebook group has nearly 30,000 members as of Oct. 23, 2021.

Click here for information on becoming a member.

