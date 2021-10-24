2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Keshauna Hale-Bursey
Keshauna Hale-Bursey(Source: Cleveland police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl who is missing.

Keshauna Hale-Bursey was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday at her home in the 14700 block of Pepper Avenue, police said.

According to Cleveland police, Hale-Bursey left a note in her room before leaving home.

She is described by police as 4′11″ tall and 120 pounds.

Hale-Bursey was last seen wearing a red coat and black pants.

Call 911 if you see Keshauna Hale-Bursey or know her location.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Clevelanders push for public transit funding with rally, march
Clevelanders push for public transit funding with rally, march
Old Brooklyn crime watch takes back the streets
Old Brooklyn neighbors work together to fight crime, help police
Beloved basketball coach Joseph Lynch died at 78. He coached at St. Chanel High School and...
Beloved Strongville basketball coach dies at 78
Arnita working at Euclid Amazon fulfillment center
Euclid Amazon employee wins $500,000 prize in company-wide vaccination sweepstakes