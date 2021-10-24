Cleveland police search for missing 12-year-old girl
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl who is missing.
Keshauna Hale-Bursey was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday at her home in the 14700 block of Pepper Avenue, police said.
According to Cleveland police, Hale-Bursey left a note in her room before leaving home.
She is described by police as 4′11″ tall and 120 pounds.
Hale-Bursey was last seen wearing a red coat and black pants.
Call 911 if you see Keshauna Hale-Bursey or know her location.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.