Cleveland police search for missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl who is missing.

Keshauna Hale-Bursey was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday at her home in the 14700 block of Pepper Avenue, police said.

According to Cleveland police, Hale-Bursey left a note in her room before leaving home.

She is described by police as 4′11″ tall and 120 pounds.

Hale-Bursey was last seen wearing a red coat and black pants.

Call 911 if you see Keshauna Hale-Bursey or know her location.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.