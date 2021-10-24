Clevelanders push for public transit funding with rally, march

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a push for public transit federal funding, advocates plan to take to the streets Sunday afternoon with a rally and march in Cleveland.

The demonstration will begin at 1 p.m. at Public Square in downtown Cleveland, according to a news release from organizers.

Attendants are set to march to Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office and Greater Cleveland RTA Headquarters.

According to the release, they are calling on Congress to fund public transit and pass the full Build Back Better Bill.

“The Ohio transit coalition has spent the last nine months organizing for adequate funding for clean, reliable, and accessible public transit as part of federal infrastructure legislation,” the release said.

