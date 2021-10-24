Northeast Ohio weather: On and off wet weather for much of this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain arrives from west to east today as highs recover into the mid to upper 50s.

We’re in for a rainy but mild night with lows only in the 50s.

Mild, rainy weather sticks around on Monday as highs top out in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday morning showers will give way to grey skies with highs in the low 50s.

