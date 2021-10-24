2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police ask public to be on the lookout for missing 66-year-old with cognitive deficits

David Gaines, 66, went missing from a nursing facility in North Olmsted Sunday afternoon....
David Gaines, 66, went missing from a nursing facility in North Olmsted Sunday afternoon. Police are concerned for his safety.(North Olmsted police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 66-year-old man with cognitive deficits who left a nursing home Sunday afternoon and has not returned.

David Gaines, 66, left a North Olmsted facility on foot Sunday around 3:15 p.m., according to a police media release.

He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Gaines was last seen wearing a black windbreaker and tan pants.

He is at-risk, police say, due to cognitive deficits.

It is unknown where he intended to go, but it’s possible he is headed towards Cleveland.

Police ask you to call 440-777-3535 or your local law enforcement agency if you see him.

