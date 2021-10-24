Teen boy fatally shot near basketball courts at Cleveland recreation center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood.

Officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to the chest near basketball courts at the Cleveland Lonnie Burten Center, according to an email from Cleveland police.

The victim died after being taken to MetroHealth. He was not identified by Cleveland police.

Police said little information is currently available, and they are asking for tips.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

Contact investigators at 216-623-5464 with information about this homicide.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 215-25-CRIME.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.