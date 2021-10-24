2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Teen boy fatally shot near basketball courts at Cleveland recreation center

Teen boy fatally shot near basketball courts at Cleveland recreation center
Teen boy fatally shot near basketball courts at Cleveland recreation center(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood.

Officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to the chest near basketball courts at the Cleveland Lonnie Burten Center, according to an email from Cleveland police.

The victim died after being taken to MetroHealth. He was not identified by Cleveland police.

Police said little information is currently available, and they are asking for tips.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

Contact investigators at 216-623-5464 with information about this homicide.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 215-25-CRIME.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,540 new COVID-19 cases
Tailgate 19 crew on Baker Mayfield
Tailgate 19 crew on Baker Mayfield
28-year-old man dies in Cleveland crash
28-year-old man dies in Cleveland crash
Tailgate 19 crew: grading Stefanski
Tailgate 19 crew: grading Stefanski
3 shot at bar in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood
3 shot at bar in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood