17-year-old boy shot, killed outside Cleveland Lonnie Burten Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy died Friday evening after being shot outside the Lonnie Burten Center in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood.

Cleveland police said Marlon Oliver was found near the basketball courts on E. 45th Street.

Oliver, who was shot in the chest, was taken by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

There are no arrests and Cleveland police are asking for tips.

If you have any information, please call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

