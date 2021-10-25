2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 Northeast Ohio companies holding jobs fairs Tuesday

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Both Giant Eagle and Laketran are holding job fairs on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Giant Eagle needs to fill more than 1,000 positions throughout Northeast Ohio.

Laketrain needs to fill 22 positions; including, 16 bus drivers, four diesel mechanics and two vehicle servers.

You must have a valid Ohio’s driver’s license to apply for a job at Laketran.

Click here to fill out the Laketran application before heading to the hiring events on Oct. 26 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. or Oct. 27. from 9 a.m.-Noon at their headquarters at 555 Lakeshore Blvd. in Painesville Township.

Giant Eagle is holding an in person hiring event on Oct. 26 from Noon-6 p.m. at all of their supermarkets and Market Districts.

You can also submit your Giant Eagle application in advance on-line to speed up the interview process, but walk-in candidates are welcome.

