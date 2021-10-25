38-year-old man dies after being punched at East Cleveland gas station

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Cleveland man died Saturday after getting punched at a Euclid Avenue gas station by an unidentified suspect.

East Cleveland police said William Robinson was at the Gas USA in the 15000 block of Euclid Avenue around 3:16 a.m. Saturday, when he got into a verbal argument with the suspect inside the gas station.

The suspect then punched Robinson so hard he lost consciousness and fell to the ground, according to police.

East Cleveland police said the suspect then dragged Robinson’s body outside, before fleeing the scene in a blue vehicle.

At this time, there is no further description of the suspect or his blue vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and a reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

