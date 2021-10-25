2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

38-year-old man dies after being punched at East Cleveland gas station

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Cleveland man died Saturday after getting punched at a Euclid Avenue gas station by an unidentified suspect.

East Cleveland police said William Robinson was at the Gas USA in the 15000 block of Euclid Avenue around 3:16 a.m. Saturday, when he got into a verbal argument with the suspect inside the gas station.

The suspect then punched Robinson so hard he lost consciousness and fell to the ground, according to police.

East Cleveland police said the suspect then dragged Robinson’s body outside, before fleeing the scene in a blue vehicle.

At this time, there is no further description of the suspect or his blue vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and a reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Van stolen from touring band
Band’s tour van containing over $50,000 in equipment stolen from Akron hotel parking lot
27-year-old Cleveland man fatally shot on porch on city’s East side
Pernell Gibson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
US Marshals offer reward for information on ‘dangerous’ homicide suspect in Cleveland
17-year-old boy shot, killed outside Cleveland Lonnie Burten Center