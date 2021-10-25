2 Strong 4 Bullies
38-year-old woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Huron County

Ohio State Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol(WTAP)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 38-year-old woman in Huron County Monday morning.

The crash occurred just before noon at the intersection of Old State Road and Boughtonville Road in Ripley Township, according to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Drake Lucas Reed, 25, of Sandusky, was driving a white 2008 Jeep Patriot carrying Timbra Deann Conley, 38, and a two-year-old child, north on Old State Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country that was traveling westbound on Broughtonville Road, the release said.

Both vehicles went off the north side of the road after the crash.

Conley, who was not wearing a safety belt, was ejected from the Jeep and died at the scene, according to the release.

Reed was also ejected and was taken to Ohio Health in Mansfield with serious injuries.

The 2-year-old child was in a safety seat that was not properly secured, OSHP said.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital Willard with possible injuries.

The two people in the Town and Country were both wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

The driver of that vehicle was mechanically extricated and taken to the Fisher Medical Center with serious injuries.

The passenger was not taken to the hospital.

Failure to yield and unsafe speed are suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, the release said.

