49-year-old Clairdon Township man killed in single-vehicle crash in Geauga County

crime scene tape
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Geauga County Sunday.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 608 and Sisson Road in Hambden Township, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.

Robert Osborne, of Clairdon Township, was traveling north on SR-608 when he missed a curve, drove off the right side of the road, and struck a tree, the release said.

Osbourne was killed on impact.

The crash remains under investigation.

