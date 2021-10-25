2 Strong 4 Bullies
Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, mother under investigation

Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to follow doctor’s orders when her child was released from Children’s of Alabama hospital.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An adoptive mother is under investigation after being accused of possible child neglect.

According to WBRC, the Jefferson County Department of Human Resources told the Trussville Police Department that a 12-year-old child may have been neglected and abused.

Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to follow doctor’s orders when her child was released from Children’s of Alabama hospital.

The 12-year-old also suffered bruises, scratches and lacerations on her spine, legs, arms and feet, in addition to losing a significant amount of weight.

“The details of this investigation are very disturbing to me,” said Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush. “Our detectives took this case and did an excellent job in protecting this child from further abuse.”

Blakely was indicted on an aggravated child abuse charge. She was taken into custody Friday and is being held in jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

