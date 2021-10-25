Bedford High School goes remote following fights and threats

Bedford, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford High School students will be spending the beginning of the school week at home in response to fights and threats among students.

According to the district, “The Bedford City School District Administration decided to move high school students to remote learning through Wednesday in response to recent fights and threats of violence among students. Several students face discipline as a result of those skirmishes.”

The district says they will be assessing and revamping safety and security protocols over the next few days, rules that will be implemented by the time students are back on Wednesday. The district said that the move to virtual was done to keep their kids safe. It is unknown if this will be extended beyond Wednesday.

