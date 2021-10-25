Canal Fulton man police say blew up his apartment cooking drugs indicted on 5 felony charges

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old, who police say blew up his Canal Fulton apartment while cooking drugs using butane gas, has been charged with five felonies, according to Canal Fulton police.

A grand jury indicted Jacob A. Goliath on two counts of aggravated arson, the illegal manufacturing of drugs, and the possession of and trafficking in hashish, the police said in a media release.

On Feb. 25, Canal Fulton police were called at 655 Colony Road on a report of an explosion inside the apartment building, police say.

The explosion damaged the structure of the apartment tri-plex.

The police say their investigation showed that the explosion was related to the manufacturing of a potent marijuana concentrate called “honey-oil” using butane gas.

No injuries were reported.

Goliath is scheduled to appear in the Stark County Common Pleas Court for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 5.

