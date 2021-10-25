Citizens run to assist Hamilton officer struggling to handcuff man: VIDEO

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Citizens ran to help a Hamilton police officer struggling to handcuff a man on Monday.

A FOX19 NOW viewer recorded what happened at the intersection of Main Street and Brookwood Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

According to Hamilton police, the officer responded to a call for a man throwing garbage cans at cars and screaming in the parking lot of a business.

When the officer arrived on the scene, police said he found a man matching the description the callers gave.

The man, who is thought to have possible mental health problems, had warrants for his arrest, police said.

The officer tried to handcuff the man, and that’s when the struggle began.

The officer and man were on the ground when several people ran over to help.

Police said one of the officers used palm strikes to try and gain control of the man’s arm to get him in handcuffs.

No one was injured in the altercation, and the man arrested is now also facing charges related to resisting arrest, according to Hamilton police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

