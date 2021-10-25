Cleveland film community reacts to accidental deadly shooting on set of movie with Alec Baldwin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The accidental shooting that claimed the life of a 42-year-old cinematographer and wounded the assistant director has ramifications from Hollywood to Cleveland

“My initial reaction of course was like, ‘Wow! Sorry for the loss,’” said local filmmaker Keith Collins. “But once you get past the sadness, the question is, ‘Well, how did that happen?’’

Wounded director Joel Souza has told authorities the weapon accidentally discharged while actor Alec Baldwin practiced a cross-draw, pulling the gun out of his holster, on the set of “Rust” in New Mexico.

This troubles local stunt coordinator Richard Fike, an expert in explosives and pyrotechnics, considering how he goes about his work.

“Number one is safety to the point where I’ve had directors get irritated with me because I’m taking too long,” said Fike.

Keith Collins wrote and directed “Assassin’s Game,” and he expects the tragedy to bring change.

“They’re probably going to start leaning more on Airsoft and visual effects because that’s going to be your safest bet,” he said. “Nobody’s going to typically get hurt. I think it’s going to go more that way.”

But both Collins and Fike agree, most film sets are extremely safe with strict protocols and precautions.

“I think by-and-large, with all the film and all the action going around country and around the world, we’re doing a really good job.” said Fike.

But one rule must be followed.

“You never point a firearm at anybody.”

