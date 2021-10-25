Driver with suspended license crashes in East Cleveland with drugs, illegal firearm (video)

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police said a man driving with a suspended license crashed after driving recklessly before throwing out his illegal firearm and drugs from the car.

The man had a suspended license as he drove “recklessly” with drugs and an illegal firearm, according to police.

“It always amazed me that the drivers with warrants or suspended driver’s licenses were always driving over the speed limit or rolling through traffic control devices,” East Cleveland Police posted on the department’s Facebook page along with the video and picture of seized items.

He then crashed before throwing his gun and drugs in the bushes, police said.

Driver with suspended license crashes in East Cleveland with drugs, illegal firearm (East Cleveland Police)

East Cleveland Police shard this “tip of the day: If you are rolling dirty, make sure to obey all traffic laws, and make sure your vehicle has no equipment violations.”

