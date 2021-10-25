2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Eastlake woman using social media to find father new kidney

Mike Ganim’s kidney transplant surgery at Cleveland Clinic was cancelled
By Sia Nyorkor and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine being in desperate need of a kidney transplant and forced to wait for more than a year and a half to find a perfect match? Then just days before the life-saving surgery you learn the hospital has canceled it because your donor did not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s what happened to an Eastlake man whose transplant is desperately needed, and his family members say it’s simply not fair.

Mike Ganim’s donor, Sue George of Hudson, was tested and determined to be a perfect match, but because of new safety rules at the hospital the transplant can’t go forward because she’s not vaccinated against COVID-19 and chooses not to be,

Helania Ganim is now turning to social media to find her father a new kidney.

“We’re looking for type A or type O blood. But sign up to be a living donor,” she said. “There’s a lot of people on a very long list that are waiting to get transplants, and I imagine that they’re going through as much pain as my dad. I see what he’s going through. I hate to think of all the people who are going through the same thing.”

Mike Ganim, 52, who was diagnosed with hereditary polycystic kidney disease at 27, has kidneys completely covered in cysts and suffers from debilitating pain.

The Cleveland Clinic issued a statement on the situation that reads in part:

“For the living donor, preventing COVID-19 infection around the time of a surgical operation is crucial. For the transplant candidate, in addition to a major operation, medications taken after an organ transplant weaken a person’s immune response. Serious complications of COVID-19 are most likely to develop in those individuals who have weakened immune systems, as their body has a reduced ability to fight and recover from infections.

My dad has always been my hero. Please keep him safe by sharing & encouraging your circle to #shareyourspare. We are...

Posted by Helaina Ganim on Friday, October 22, 2021

Click here if you’re interested in being a living donor.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Thousands of runners put their bodies and minds to the test as they hit the ground running in...
Winners celebrate triumphant Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon and Half-Marathon
Howard Hiton drove away from his residence in Hudson, Ohio Sunday and has not returned.
Hudson police ask for public’s help locating missing 76-year-old
David Gaines, 66, went missing from a nursing facility in North Olmsted Sunday afternoon....
Police ask public to be on the lookout for missing 66-year-old with cognitive deficits
Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,540 new COVID-19 cases