Eastlake woman using social media to find father new kidney

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine being in desperate need of a kidney transplant and forced to wait for more than a year and a half to find a perfect match? Then just days before the life-saving surgery you learn the hospital has canceled it because your donor did not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s what happened to an Eastlake man whose transplant is desperately needed, and his family members say it’s simply not fair.

Mike Ganim’s donor, Sue George of Hudson, was tested and determined to be a perfect match, but because of new safety rules at the hospital the transplant can’t go forward because she’s not vaccinated against COVID-19 and chooses not to be,

Helania Ganim is now turning to social media to find her father a new kidney.

“We’re looking for type A or type O blood. But sign up to be a living donor,” she said. “There’s a lot of people on a very long list that are waiting to get transplants, and I imagine that they’re going through as much pain as my dad. I see what he’s going through. I hate to think of all the people who are going through the same thing.”

Mike Ganim, 52, who was diagnosed with hereditary polycystic kidney disease at 27, has kidneys completely covered in cysts and suffers from debilitating pain.

The Cleveland Clinic issued a statement on the situation that reads in part:

“For the living donor, preventing COVID-19 infection around the time of a surgical operation is crucial. For the transplant candidate, in addition to a major operation, medications taken after an organ transplant weaken a person’s immune response. Serious complications of COVID-19 are most likely to develop in those individuals who have weakened immune systems, as their body has a reduced ability to fight and recover from infections.

My dad has always been my hero. Please keep him safe by sharing & encouraging your circle to #shareyourspare. We are... Posted by Helaina Ganim on Friday, October 22, 2021

Click here if you’re interested in being a living donor.

