2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Health director updates COVID-19 school quarantine guidance for Ohio students

FILE
FILE(WCJB FILE)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health is set to discuss that latest guidance when it comes to COVID-19 exposures in school and quarantine recommendations.

Remarks from Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff are scheduled for 11 a.m.

Previous guidance was released in August by the Ohio Department of Health and, with a goal of keeping students in schools five days a week, varied depending on vaccination statuses, masking, and other factors.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,540 new COVID-19 cases
Clevelanders push for public transit funding with rally, march
Clevelanders push for public transit funding with rally, march
Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,466 new COVID-19 cases
Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,078 new COVID-19 cases, additional 239 hospitalizations