Health director updates COVID-19 school quarantine guidance for Ohio students
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health is set to discuss that latest guidance when it comes to COVID-19 exposures in school and quarantine recommendations.
Remarks from Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff are scheduled for 11 a.m.
Previous guidance was released in August by the Ohio Department of Health and, with a goal of keeping students in schools five days a week, varied depending on vaccination statuses, masking, and other factors.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.