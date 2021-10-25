2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hudson police ask for public’s help locating missing 76-year-old

Howard Hiton drove away from his residence in Hudson, Ohio Sunday and has not returned.
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Hudson police are looking for a missing man with memory problems who drove away from his residence Sunday afternoon and hasn’t returned.

Howard Hiton, 76, left his home on Redwood Boulevard in the city of Hudson shortly before 1 p.m., according to a media release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement is worried about Hiton’s safety because he has memory loss, the release said.

He may be in a silver 2013 Ford F-150 with a Texas license plate number GF82TW.

Authorities ask anyone who sees Hiton to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

