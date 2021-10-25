Lead Safe Cleveland asks city for $17.5 million to help fund lead poisoning prevention measures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lead-Safe Cleveland Coalition is a group dedicated to preventing lead poisoning in the city.

“Today, the coalition has over 500 members... residents, landlords, housing organizations,” said Mark McDermott of Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition.

According to Lead Safe Cleveland, 90% of rental homes in the city were built before the use of lead-based paint was banned.

That means thousands of people are exposed to the toxic metal, which is harmful to their health and potentially deadly, especially to children.

On Monday, members of the coalition took their cause to Cleveland city council and asked for a $17.5 million investment in lead prevention measures.

They say the money will help them hire more trained lead inspectors to go out in neighborhoods, remove lead paid from houses and provide grants to landlords.

“Lead poisoning is, as we said, a public health crisis with a housing solution, and when we proactively invest in our homes, we can prevent lead poisoning,” said McDermott.

City council members have not made a decision on whether or not Lead-Safe Cleveland will get the $17.5 million.

McDermott says that money could help save the lives of so many Clevelanders.

“If we can make our homes lead safe, we can prevent lead poisoning,” he added.

