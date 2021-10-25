2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lead Safe Cleveland asks city for $17.5 million to help fund lead poisoning prevention measures

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lead-Safe Cleveland Coalition is a group dedicated to preventing lead poisoning in the city.

“Today, the coalition has over 500 members... residents, landlords, housing organizations,” said Mark McDermott of Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition.

According to Lead Safe Cleveland, 90% of rental homes in the city were built before the use of lead-based paint was banned.

That means thousands of people are exposed to the toxic metal, which is harmful to their health and potentially deadly, especially to children.

On Monday, members of the coalition took their cause to Cleveland city council and asked for a $17.5 million investment in lead prevention measures.

They say the money will help them hire more trained lead inspectors to go out in neighborhoods, remove lead paid from houses and provide grants to landlords.

“Lead poisoning is, as we said, a public health crisis with a housing solution, and when we proactively invest in our homes, we can prevent lead poisoning,” said McDermott.

City council members have not made a decision on whether or not Lead-Safe Cleveland will get the $17.5 million.

McDermott says that money could help save the lives of so many Clevelanders.

“If we can make our homes lead safe, we can prevent lead poisoning,” he added.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

New phone rule for dialing local calls creates space for future crisis emergency number
New phone rule for dialing local calls creates space for future crisis emergency number
Lead Safe Cleveland asks city for $17.5 million to help fund lead poisoning prevention measures
Lead Safe Cleveland asks city for $17.5 million to help fund lead poisoning prevention measures
Phone dialing
New phone rule for dialing local calls creates space for future crisis emergency number
Canal Fulton police believe butane hash oil lab to blame for apartment complex explosion
Canal Fulton man police say blew up his apartment cooking drugs indicted on 5 felony charges