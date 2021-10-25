North Olmsted police looking for man who walked away from nursing home

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 66-year-old man with cognitive deficits who left a nursing home Sunday afternoon and has not returned.

David Gaines, 66, left Ayden Heath Care in the 23000 block of Lorain Road around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Gaines is 6′11″ and weighs about 200 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker and tan pants.

Officers said Gaines has the onset of dementia, is easily disoriented, unsteady on his feet, and may not be able to care for himself.

He also has no cell phone or money.

Please call North Olmsted police at 440-777-3535 if you have any information.

