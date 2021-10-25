Northeast Ohio Weather: More rounds of rain; windy and much cooler tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure tracking across northern Indiana this morning will pass over our area this evening. The next best risk of showers will be later this afternoon and early evening as the system moves through. There could be a few storms embedded in there as well. It will be a milder and breezy day. High temperatures in the 60s. A blast of much cooler air builds in behind the system tomorrow. Lake effect rain sets up later tonight. Temperatures drop into the 40s to around 50 degrees overnight. Winds tomorrow shift north with over 30 mph gusts. Scattered lake effect showers. Afternoon temperatures in the 50 to 55 degree range. The wind will make it feel colder. We have Wednesday cloudy, but dry. High temperatures 55 to 60 degrees.

