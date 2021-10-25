2 Strong 4 Bullies
Passenger dies after driver flees Akron police stop

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old woman was killed early Sunday, when the driver of the vehicle she was riding in crashed after fleeing from police, said Akron officers.

According to police, officers pulled over the driver of BMW for a moving violation around 12:07 a.m. at Cole Avenue and Marcy Street.

The driver stopped, but then fled when officers exited the cruiser and approached the car.

Police said they tried to catch the BMW, but immediately lost sight of it.

At 12:10 a.m., the driver of the BMW struck a construction dumpster and a parked Volkswagen Jetta in the 1200 block of Andrus Street.

The driver then fled the scene.

The 23-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Akron police said the driver was speeding at the time of the crash and remains on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

