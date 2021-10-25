Sterling man dies after car strikes tractor-trailer in Wayne County

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County that killed a 35-year-old Sterling man.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Honeytown and Schellin roads in Green Township, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.

Kevin Graves was killed when the 2010 Nissan Altima he was driving struck a 1999 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was entering Honeytown Road from a private driveway, the release said.

The initial investigation shows that the Altima was headed north on Honeytown Road when it struck the left side of the tractor-trailer that had stopped to negotiate the tight left turn onto the roadway from the private drive.

Graves died at the scene of the crash, according to the OSHP.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

