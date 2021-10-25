US Marshals offer reward for information on ‘dangerous’ homicide suspect in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted by Cleveland police for a January murder, remains on the loose.

The Northern Ohio violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for the capture of Pernell Gibson, 47.

According to police, Gibson shot and killed Francina Davis in a parking lot located near the 4800 block of Scovill Avenue on Jan. 15.

Gibson’s last known address is near the 1300 block of E. 117th Street.

U.S. Marshals said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.

