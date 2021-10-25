2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

US Marshals offer reward for information on ‘dangerous’ homicide suspect in Cleveland

Pernell Gibson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Pernell Gibson (Source: U.S. Marshals)((Source: U.S. Marshals))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted by Cleveland police for a January murder, remains on the loose.

The Northern Ohio violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for the capture of Pernell Gibson, 47.

According to police, Gibson shot and killed Francina Davis in a parking lot located near the 4800 block of Scovill Avenue on Jan. 15.

Gibson’s last known address is near the 1300 block of E. 117th Street.

U.S. Marshals said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Van stolen from touring band
Band’s tour van containing over $50,000 in equipment stolen from Akron hotel parking lot
27-year-old Cleveland man fatally shot on porch on city’s East side
17-year-old boy shot, killed outside Cleveland Lonnie Burten Center
38-year-old man dies after being punched at East Cleveland gas station