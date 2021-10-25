Winners celebrate triumphant Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon and Half-Marathon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of runners put their bodies and minds to the test as they hit the ground running in the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon and Half-Marathon on Sunday.

These runners were happy to be back in person, having crowds of people cheering them on to the finish line.

“I ran one marathon in the spring but it was kind of a COVID virtual thing, and same thing it’s just not the same without such an awesome crowd,” said Jeremiah Fitzgerald, 25, of Lakewood, who won the men’s full marathon.

“It was really a grind through miles 23, 24, 25,” he said. “My legs were starting to cramp up and I just kept saying come on one more mile. Finally coming around that last turn just felt so good.”

Ana Maria Villegas, 41, of Florida, took first place in the women’s full marathon.

“I ran the London marathon three weeks ago,” said Villegas. “It didn’t go the way I wanted it to go so I needed that redemption so I came here and I loved it. The last 400 meters I’m like embrace this. This is you. This is my hard work and I’m so happy.”

As for the half marathon winners, 30-year-old Jessica Zangmeister from Chagrin Falls won the women’s.

“I’m in shock a little bit. It was a great race,” said Zangmeister.

Josh Szink, 22, of Canton, won the men’s half.

It was “a lot better than last week,” he said. “I ran the Columbus half. Strategy-wise, I didn’t do the best so it’s good to come back here a week later and end up with a win.”

