Woman bound, locked inside own vehicle during armed invasion of Garfield Heights home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred over the weekend in Garfield Heights.

Officers responded to a home on Bangor Avenue on Oct. 23 for reports of a kidnapping that was taking place.

Police arrived and found the female homeowner bound and locked inside of her vehicle, according to a report from the Garfield Heights department.

The victim told investigators that she arrived home in the morning hours, parked her vehicle in the driveway, and was then approached by two males with handguns as she attempted to enter the residence.

According to police, the victim was struck in the face and eventually bound while the suspects entered her home and stole several items.

The suspects locked the victim in her car before they fled from the scene, Garfield Heights police said.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call Garfield Heights detectives at 216-475-5686.

