1-year-old child fatally shot by another toddler who found unsecured gun, Canton police say

FILE
FILE(Canton Police Department)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department initiated a death investigation following the fatal accidental shooting of a 1-year-old child.

According to Chief Jack Angelo, the dispatch center received a 911 call at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday from a Royal Avenue NE residence for reports of the shooting.

Police and first responders discovered the 1-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed the boy to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center for treatment, but the child was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m.

Investigators said it appears another child, who is almost 3 years old, found an unsecured firearm along with the victim.

The gun was accidentally discharged, striking the victim in the face, according to the Canton police report.

“We remind everyone that unsecured firearms should not be kept where children have access to them,” the Canton Police Department wrote in a press release. “This is preventable tragedy.”

Canton police said gun locks are available for free from most law enforcement agencies.

