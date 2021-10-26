2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

20-year-old dies after May shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

(MGN)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man has died after he was shot in the head near the Portland Outhwaite Recreation Center on Cleveland’s East Side in May.

Dai Ondre Davis died Wednesday after a nearly five-month hospitalization as a result of the shooting, according to a Cleveland police media release.

The shooting occurred on May 27 around 6 p.m. at 4902 Outhwaite Avenue, the release said.

Police say officers responded to the complex and found Davis, suffering from a gunshot to the head.

A citizen had found Davis on the ground after he heard multiple shots fired and saw someone running from the scene, according to the release.

Authorities say they have identified a 21-year-old person of interest in the killing.

The homicide unit is investigating Davis’ death.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Elyria Police Ofc. John Juker
Elyria Police officer faces domestic violence, criminal damaging charges
FILE
1-year-old fatally shot by toddler who found unsecured gun, Canton police say
Police looking for vehicle that struck, killed pedestrian on Cleveland’s East Side
Amy Mihaljevic
32 years later, Mark Mihaljevic still hopeful his daughter’s killer will be found