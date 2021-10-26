20-year-old dies after May shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man has died after he was shot in the head near the Portland Outhwaite Recreation Center on Cleveland’s East Side in May.

Dai Ondre Davis died Wednesday after a nearly five-month hospitalization as a result of the shooting, according to a Cleveland police media release.

The shooting occurred on May 27 around 6 p.m. at 4902 Outhwaite Avenue, the release said.

Police say officers responded to the complex and found Davis, suffering from a gunshot to the head.

A citizen had found Davis on the ground after he heard multiple shots fired and saw someone running from the scene, according to the release.

Authorities say they have identified a 21-year-old person of interest in the killing.

The homicide unit is investigating Davis’ death.

