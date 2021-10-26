Deputies kill armed man after an hours-long standoff in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old man was shot and killed by Lake County Sheriff Deputies after he pointed a rifle at them early Tuesday morning outside a home in Leroy Township, said Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.

Sheriff Leonbruno said deputies were called to the home on Leroy-Center Road around 3 a.m. when the man called 911 and said he was going to kill someone.

When deputies arrived, they said the man was holding a 60-year-old woman at gunpoint.

Deputies were able to convince him to release the woman.

Once freed, the woman told deputies the the man came to her house and confronted her about their relationship and then stabbed her several times.

Her name is not being released and she is now being treated at a local hospital.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to the scene and they talked for hours to the barricaded man.

Sheriff Leonbruno said he refused to come out and would appear in the windows and garage area armed with a long gun and hand gun, often pointing it out the window.

He could also be seen and heard breaking windows and pouring what appeared to be gasoline in the home, said Sheriff Leonbruno.

Around 9 a.m., the man began starting fires inside the home and then walked into the backyard with a gun in his hand and his finger on the trigger, said the sheriff.

According to Sheriff Leonbruno, the man would not put down the weapon, so deputies fired non-lethal rounds at him.

When the man still refused to lower the weapon, deputies fired in self defense, said Sheriff Leonbruno.

The man, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at Tri-Point Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake County Arson Investigative Unit and BCI, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

