Elyria Police officer faces domestic violence, criminal damaging charges

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria police officer has been put on paid administrative leave after criminal charges were filed against him, according to the Elyria Police Department.

Public records show Ofc. John Juker is accused of domestic violence during an incident in September.

According to the records, the 33-year-old officer currently faces a misdemeanor domestic violence charge and criminal damaging charge.

The Elyria Prosecutor’s Office told 19 News they’ve asked the City of Lorain City Prosecutor’s Officer to conduct a special investigation, but couldn’t provide us with specifics.

The Elyria Police Department also could not provide us with detailed information regarding the charges against Juker.

According to public records, the officer is currently free on bond.

He’s scheduled to next appear in court on Friday.

Elyria Police Ofc. John Juker (Elyria Police)

