Indiana town offering thousands in cash, gifts to move there

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A rural Indiana town is offering cash and gift incentives to anyone looking to relocate there.

Greensburg, Indiana, a town of a little more than 11,000 residents, is giving $5,000 in cash and $2,000 in gift incentives as part of a relocation package.

The gift incentives include a year membership to the YMCA, gift cards, tickets to the theater and “grandparents on demand.”

A Greensburg couple is offering babysitting hours for anyone moving to the area with children. They say they will even stand in on Grandparents Day at the school.

“Beyond a compelling relocation package, Greensburg is home to top schools (with great basketball), a terrific hospital, a quaint and busy downtown square and has plenty of space to stretch out a bit.

“If you are looking for a place that’s friendly and affordable, and a chance to pitch in and have real ownership in your community, you’ll definitely want to explore Greensburg,” the website’s description reads.

Below are the incentive package eligibility requirements:

Must relocate to Greensburg, Indiana within the next 6-12 months.

Must have a remote position or be self-employed outside of Greensburg.

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must be eligible to work in the U.S.

Applications are now open.

