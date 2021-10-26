2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Indiana town offering thousands in cash, gifts to move there

The total incentive package is worth $7,000.
The total incentive package is worth $7,000.(WECT)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A rural Indiana town is offering cash and gift incentives to anyone looking to relocate there.

Greensburg, Indiana, a town of a little more than 11,000 residents, is giving $5,000 in cash and $2,000 in gift incentives as part of a relocation package.

The gift incentives include a year membership to the YMCA, gift cards, tickets to the theater and “grandparents on demand.”

A Greensburg couple is offering babysitting hours for anyone moving to the area with children. They say they will even stand in on Grandparents Day at the school.

“Beyond a compelling relocation package, Greensburg is home to top schools (with great basketball), a terrific hospital, a quaint and busy downtown square and has plenty of space to stretch out a bit.

“If you are looking for a place that’s friendly and affordable, and a chance to pitch in and have real ownership in your community, you’ll definitely want to explore Greensburg,” the website’s description reads.

Below are the incentive package eligibility requirements:

  • Must relocate to Greensburg, Indiana within the next 6-12 months.
  • Must have a remote position or be self-employed outside of Greensburg.
  • Must be at least 18 years old.
  • Must be eligible to work in the U.S.

Applications are now open.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Amy Mihaljevic
32 years later, Mark Mihaljevic still hopeful his daughter’s killer will be found
A family isn’t worried about their car that was stolen at a Maple Heights gas station on...
Reward offered for return of pup stolen in Maple Heights
The Summit County Sheriff is urging parents to check where sex offenders live before kids go...
Summit County Sheriff urges parents to check sex offender registry before heading out for Trick-or-Treating
A handful of the firearms seized by the Akron Police Department so far in 2021. By Oct. 1,...
Crime is down in Akron. Here’s what police changed.
Man who sold images of child sexual abuse online sentenced to 7 to 10 years in prison in Cuyahoga County